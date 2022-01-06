0
Stock video
Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084918003
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|235.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Diverse team of professionals, brainstorming in a business meeting under the watchful eye of their young female boss. She is evaluating her employees and takes pride in their expertise.
hd00:17A young man is working in a warehouse, dressed in a shirt and tie and he is working on a digital tablet. He issues instructions to another male worker and another employee is working in the background
hd00:14A young man working in a warehouse, dressed in a shirt and tie is working on a digital tablet and checking stock levels. Other employees can be seen working in the background
hd00:19Casually dressed business team are working together in a light and modern open plan office space. Could be a design studio or creative agency. In slow motion.
hd00:18An attractive female warehouse employee wearing high visibility clothing and a hard hat looks up from her laptop to smile at the camera. Other warehouse employees can be seen working in the background
hd00:08Diverse workers working in coworking, focus on mixed race woman employee receive instructions help with task from caucasian mentor, colleagues discuss project sit at workplace near pc in modern office
hd00:16A young man is working in a warehouse with a digital tablet, he is dressed in a shirt and tie. He gives instructions to a female worker and another employee can be seen working in the background
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
4k00:12Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
4k00:12Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
4k00:11Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
4k00:11Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
4k00:07Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
4k00:13Vertical video: Man with special needs working on commercial report during pandemic. Executive consultant in wheelchair using laptop to plan online e commerce development in startup business office.
Related video keywords
accountantadultafrican americanassistantauthenticblackbrick wallbusinessbusinessmancareercommercialcompanycomputerconsultantcreativedatadeadlinedevelopmentdigitaldiversee businesse commercee shoppingemployeeexperiencefinancefinancialgrowthinnovationinternetinvestmentjoblaptopmanmanagementmanagerofficepaperspaperworkpersonplanningprofessionalreportsalessecretarystartupstatisticstechnologyworkeryoung