0
Stock video
Vertical video: Active person yawning and using smartphone on break from workout, sitting on fitness toning ball and relaxing after physical exercise. Tired adult recovering from gymnastics practice.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917985
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|191.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Group of Young Mixed race People using Phones in Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:29Runner woman getting ready to run and starts running on beach at sunset wearing earphones listening to music. STEADICAM SLOW MOTION, RED EPIC.
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Puts on Wireless Headphones, Turns on Podcast / Music Playlist with Smartphone and Starts Running on a Treadmill in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
4k00:12Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Wearing Wireless Headphones, Listens to a Podcast or Sport Music Playlist while Running on a Treadmill. In Background Fit Athletes Training in the Gym
hd00:23Happy young couple taking selfie by mobile phone near the seaside in cloudy day. Girl in yellow hat holding the smartphone, making funny faces. Beautiful couple selfie, love and bicycle concept
4k00:13Group of Young Mixed race People using Phones in Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Handsome Man Exercising and Doing Push ups in Living Room at Home. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Smiling diverse couple using smartphone and hiking in countryside. healthy, active lifestyle and outdoor leisure time.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Related video keywords
9x16activeactivityadultaerobicsarmsathleteathleticbackgroundballbluebodyboredbreakcaucasiandumbbellsequipmentexerciseexhaustedfemalefitfitnessgymnasticshealthylifestylematmusclemusclesmuscularpersonphysicalpilatesrecreationrelaxshapesmartphonesportsportswearstudiotiredtrainingvertical aspectvertical screenvertical videowarm upwellbeingwellnesswomanworkout