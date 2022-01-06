 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Vertical video: Portrait of woman with arms crossed preparing for yoga training in studio. Active person in sportswear doing fitness exercise for mindfullness and healthy lifestyle over blue

D

By DC Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917979
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV174.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
portrait yoga class beautiful mature woman exercising healthy meditation practicing prayer pose enjoying group physical fitness workout in studio
4k00:12portrait yoga class beautiful mature woman exercising healthy meditation practicing prayer pose enjoying group physical fitness workout in studio
Old Granny Training Dumbbells On Home. Senior Woman Sport Workout Weight Lifting.Elderly Old Woman Wellness Healthy Lifestyle. Grandmother Fitness Training At Home Exercising Sport Recreation Workout
4k00:16Old Granny Training Dumbbells On Home. Senior Woman Sport Workout Weight Lifting.Elderly Old Woman Wellness Healthy Lifestyle. Grandmother Fitness Training At Home Exercising Sport Recreation Workout
Middle-aged couple walk down the street during sunset as they explore the local market.
4k00:16Middle-aged couple walk down the street during sunset as they explore the local market.
Mixed race bodybuilder female lifting dumbbells and breathing training shoulders. Portrait of beautiful woman professional athlete during muscle workout at gym. Medium shot on RED camera
4k00:20Mixed race bodybuilder female lifting dumbbells and breathing training shoulders. Portrait of beautiful woman professional athlete during muscle workout at gym. Medium shot on RED camera
Smiling overjoyed beautiful brunette young woman in denim jacket white t-shirt posing doing winner gesture, say Yes isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept
hd00:10Smiling overjoyed beautiful brunette young woman in denim jacket white t-shirt posing doing winner gesture, say Yes isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept
Carefree Young Woman On A Road Trip Puts Her Arm Out Car Window, Enjoys Breeze And Views (Slow Motion)
hd00:14Carefree Young Woman On A Road Trip Puts Her Arm Out Car Window, Enjoys Breeze And Views (Slow Motion)
Young fair-haired woman doing weights workout at gym
hd00:10Young fair-haired woman doing weights workout at gym
Same model in other videos
Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Cheerful couple dancing in kitchen and having fun during breakfast. Carefree husband and wife laughing, singing, dancing listening musing, living happy and worry free. Positive people
4k00:25Cheerful couple dancing in kitchen and having fun during breakfast. Carefree husband and wife laughing, singing, dancing listening musing, living happy and worry free. Positive people

Related video keywords