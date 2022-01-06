0
Stock video
Vertical video: Portrait of woman with arms crossed preparing for yoga training in studio. Active person in sportswear doing fitness exercise for mindfullness and healthy lifestyle over blue
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917979
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|174.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:12portrait yoga class beautiful mature woman exercising healthy meditation practicing prayer pose enjoying group physical fitness workout in studio
4k00:16Old Granny Training Dumbbells On Home. Senior Woman Sport Workout Weight Lifting.Elderly Old Woman Wellness Healthy Lifestyle. Grandmother Fitness Training At Home Exercising Sport Recreation Workout
4k00:20Mixed race bodybuilder female lifting dumbbells and breathing training shoulders. Portrait of beautiful woman professional athlete during muscle workout at gym. Medium shot on RED camera
hd00:10Smiling overjoyed beautiful brunette young woman in denim jacket white t-shirt posing doing winner gesture, say Yes isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept
hd00:14Carefree Young Woman On A Road Trip Puts Her Arm Out Car Window, Enjoys Breeze And Views (Slow Motion)
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Related video keywords
9x16activeaerobicsarmsarms crossedathleteathleticballbodyeducationenduranceexerciseexercisesexercisingfemalefitfitnessgymnasticshealthhealthyinternetlearninglifestylematmindfullnessmusclephysicalpilatesportraitpracticingrecreationremoteshapesportsportswearstrengthstretchingstudiotrainingvertical aspectvertical screenvertical videovideowarm upwatchingwellbeingwellnesswomanworkout