0
Stock video
Business woman wearing face mask and using laptop in startup office. Portrait of organization employee working on project planning and marketing strategy with computer during pandemic.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917976
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|216.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Diverse people look at web cameras listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast. Screen view
4k00:07Person Using Video Conferencing technology in kitchen for video call with colleagues at home and in offices
4k00:20Business people staff team video conferencing in group virtual chat call working from home office. Employees group participating online training, webinar or distance meeting. Collage screen view.
4k00:07Group of Diverse People looking at web Cameras, listening Webinar, Seminar, Lecture.Online Conference with male Leader, Coach, Mentor holding Virtual Team meeting, video chat, online Training Webcast.
4k00:06Lively discussion of people of different nationalities discussing a new business plan in a modern office.
4k00:11A businessman as bank and telephone bank protection has facial recognition, thanks to increased reality and futuristic technology. Concept of: cyber security, business, technology and future
4k00:14Woman lead virtual meeting with multi ethnic business partners. Team discuss project, financial stats of company brainstorm together at group briefing by videoconference, teamwork modern tech concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Creative business team brainstorming ideas working together sharing data late at night after hours in modern glass office
4k00:11Beautiful blonde woman using smartphone solar flare sunlight energy concept - RED EPIC DRAGON 6K
4k00:11Attractive blonde business woman using smartphone commuting in city london - RED EPIC DRAGON 6K
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Related video keywords
adultanalysisbrainstormingbrick wallbusinessbusinesswomancaucasianchartchartscomputercoronaviruscovid 19datadeskdevelopmentdocumentdocumentsemployeeentrepreneurfacefinanceideasinformationjoblaptopmanagementmanagermarketingmaskmeetingofficeorganizationpandemicpaperpaperspaperworkplanningportraitpresentationprofessionalprojectratestartupstrategytabletechnologyvertical videowomanworkworkplace