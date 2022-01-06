0
Stock video
Vertical video: Business man with tablet talking to pregnant colleague about project planning at office. Woman expecting child and doing teamwork with employee, designing new marketing strategy.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917967
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|151.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Real-estate Agent Shows New Apartments to Couple and Giving the Keys to a Man. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
hd00:17People, bar, cafeteria, girl, female client drinking espresso coffee, pregnant woman sipping and enjoying drink from cup, working with ipad digital tablet, pc, computer. 4of6
4k00:10Real-estate Agent Shows New Apartments to Couple. Handshake between Agent and Man. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:16Real-estate Agent Shows New Apartments to Couple. Handshake between Agent and Man. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
hd00:18People, bar, cafeteria, girl, female client drinking espresso coffee, pregnant woman sitting at table with ipad digital tablet and talking on mobile phone. Millennial, millennials, generation y. 5of6
hd00:13Successful Team: Many Young People Hands Holding Together on White Sand Beach Background in Slowmotion. HD.
4k00:28Young Asian Pregnant couple sign contract documents at home, Japanese family consulting with real estate financial advisor, Buying new house and handshaking with broker giving keys in living room.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Headshot screen application view of remote multiracial employees talking on video call brainstorm together multiethnic coworkers engaged in team discussion online using web conference, virtual meeting
4k00:15African scientist woman looking at tomato while her collegue typing dna test on computer in background. Biochemist researcher working in biotechnology organic laboratory analyzing chemistry experiment
4k00:12Black woman video editor editing new project film montage sitting in modern creative agency office. Content creator in digital multimedia company processing movie with post production software
4k00:19Professional team of dentist and nurse working on patient teethcare using dental x ray scan, stomatology equipment and computer at dentistry clinic. Orthodontists with medical tools
4k00:14African american doctor talking to patient with disease in hospital ward at modern medical facility. Nurse bringing wheelchair for sick old man laying in bed at intensive care unit
4k00:18Woman patient wearing performant eeg headset scanning brain electrical activity in neurological research laboratory while medical researcher adjusting it, examining nervous system typing on tablet.
4k00:12Busy focused african invalid paralized woman manager analysing graphics and financial statistics from computer, typing working in start-up business office sitting in wheelchair using modern technology
Related video keywords
african americanbabybellyblackboardroombrainstormingbrick wallbusinessbusiness womanbusinesswomanchartscolleaguecolleaguescompanycomputerdatadesigndiscussionemployeeentrepreneurexpectingfinancefreelancerinternetjobmanmanagermeetingmothermulti ethnicofficepaperspersonplanningpregnancypregnantpresentationprofessionalprojectstartupstrategyteamteamworktechnologyvertical videowomanworkworkerworkplace