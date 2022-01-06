0
Stock video
Vertical video: Woman having discussion with people about addiction at aa group meeting therapy, talking to psychiatrist with face mask. Patients discussing alcoholism problems in circle at rehab.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917964
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|210.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Diverse people talking sit in circle at group counseling therapy session concept, multiracial patients communicating sharing problems get support at rehab addiction treatment meeting, close up view
hd00:09African couple sitting on couch at psychologists, black unhappy woman sharing marital problems talking to white counselor holding clipboard, family marriage counseling therapy session concept
hd00:22African black man drinker talking about alcohol addiction abuse sit in circle speak to diverse addicted people at group therapy session concept share problem in rehab alcoholics anonymous a meeting
4k00:10Two young women office employees with coffee talking and scrolling in smartphone. Internet addiction and instagram concept
4k00:08Smiling male coach psychologist talk to diverse people patients group sit in circle at therapy session, counselor therapist help with problems at psychotherapy rehab meeting business training concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Related video keywords
aaaa meetingaddictaddictionadvicealcoholalcoholicsalcoholismanonymousbrick wallchairscirclecommunicationcommunityconsultcoronaviruscounselingcounselordesperatediscussiondiversedrug addictionface maskgrouphelpmeetingmentalmental healthmulti ethnicpandemicpatientsproblemprofessionalprogrampsychiatristpsychologistpsychologypsychotherapistrecoveryrehabrehabilitationsessionsharesolutionsupporttherapisttherapyvertical videowoman