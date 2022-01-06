 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pensive worker brainstorming ideas about future opportunity, thinking about business development and feeling concerned about failure. Thoughtful person in doubt and confusion at job.

D

By DC Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917958
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV449.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

mature african american businessman looking out window planning ahead thinking of ideas for future business development with view of city at sunset 4k
4k00:07mature african american businessman looking out window planning ahead thinking of ideas for future business development with view of city at sunset 4k
successful businessman looking out window planning ahead thinking of future enjoying view of city 4k footage
4k00:15successful businessman looking out window planning ahead thinking of future enjoying view of city 4k footage
Thoughtful serious doubtful smart senior middle aged old woman looking away thinking of future vision, problem or question, business challenges, feeling doubt, sitting at home office work desk.
4k00:17Thoughtful serious doubtful smart senior middle aged old woman looking away thinking of future vision, problem or question, business challenges, feeling doubt, sitting at home office work desk.
Thinking man looking up and around on yellow background. Worried contemplative face expressions. Handsome male model.
4k00:20Thinking man looking up and around on yellow background. Worried contemplative face expressions. Handsome male model.
successful asian businessman looking out window proud ceo planning ahead thinking of ideas for future investment strategy corporate manager enjoying leadership career in office
4k00:09successful asian businessman looking out window proud ceo planning ahead thinking of ideas for future investment strategy corporate manager enjoying leadership career in office
Serious man student sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts.
hd00:13Serious man student sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts.
independent business woman looking out window proud ceo planning ahead thinking of ideas for future investment strategy corporate manager enjoying leadership career in office
4k00:13independent business woman looking out window proud ceo planning ahead thinking of ideas for future investment strategy corporate manager enjoying leadership career in office
Close-up black serious male face in profile, concentrated expression, portrait of pensive african american business man boss looking out window in office thinking making decision turns head to camera
4k00:10Close-up black serious male face in profile, concentrated expression, portrait of pensive african american business man boss looking out window in office thinking making decision turns head to camera
Same model in other videos
Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
4k00:07Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
4k00:14Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
4k00:12Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
4k00:12Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
4k00:11Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
4k00:11Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
4k00:07Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
Vertical video: Man with special needs working on commercial report during pandemic. Executive consultant in wheelchair using laptop to plan online e commerce development in startup business office.
4k00:13Vertical video: Man with special needs working on commercial report during pandemic. Executive consultant in wheelchair using laptop to plan online e commerce development in startup business office.

Related video keywords