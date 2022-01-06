0
Stock video
Vertical video: Bored woman using smartphone and trying to do workout exercise with dumbbell in hand, sitting on fitness toning ball. Person feeling tired after physical training with sport equipment.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917949
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|226.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07happy friends hanging out lying on rooftop taking selfie photo using smartphone camera enjoying sharing weekend together
4k00:15Boring beautiful young woman girl 20s years old in white sweater posing look around get hold using mobile cell phone isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions lifestyle concept
4k00:15Bored woman using smartphone and trying to do workout exercise with dumbbell in hand, sitting on fitness toning ball. Person feeling tired after physical training with sport equipment.
4k00:24Close-up of cute teenage girls busy on smartphone while watching boring movie in cinema hall. Teenagers looking at cellphone instead of screen during boring movie at cinema theater
4k00:12Vertical video: Athlete taking break to use smartphone and relax on toning ball, recovering after training exercise with dumbbells and fitness equipment. Fit woman relaxing with phone in studio.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Related video keywords
9x16activeactivityadultaerobicsarmsathleteathleticbackgroundballbluebodyboredbreakcaucasiandumbbellsequipmentexerciseexhaustedfemalefitfitnessgymnasticshealthylifestylematmusclemusclesmuscularpersonphysicalpilatesrecreationrelaxshapesmartphonesportsportswearstudiotiredtrainingvertical aspectvertical screenvertical videowarm upwellbeingwellnesswomanworkout