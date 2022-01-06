 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Vertical video: Bored woman using smartphone and trying to do workout exercise with dumbbell in hand, sitting on fitness toning ball. Person feeling tired after physical training with sport equipment.

D

By DC Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917949
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV226.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

happy friends hanging out lying on rooftop taking selfie photo using smartphone camera enjoying sharing weekend together
4k00:07happy friends hanging out lying on rooftop taking selfie photo using smartphone camera enjoying sharing weekend together
Boring beautiful young woman girl 20s years old in white sweater posing look around get hold using mobile cell phone isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions lifestyle concept
4k00:15Boring beautiful young woman girl 20s years old in white sweater posing look around get hold using mobile cell phone isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions lifestyle concept
Tired woman sitting next to the water and browsing internet on smartphone
hd00:16Tired woman sitting next to the water and browsing internet on smartphone
Irritated couple sitting in the cafe and waiting for their order
hd00:20Irritated couple sitting in the cafe and waiting for their order
Bored woman using smartphone and trying to do workout exercise with dumbbell in hand, sitting on fitness toning ball. Person feeling tired after physical training with sport equipment.
4k00:15Bored woman using smartphone and trying to do workout exercise with dumbbell in hand, sitting on fitness toning ball. Person feeling tired after physical training with sport equipment.
Close-up of cute teenage girls busy on smartphone while watching boring movie in cinema hall. Teenagers looking at cellphone instead of screen during boring movie at cinema theater
4k00:24Close-up of cute teenage girls busy on smartphone while watching boring movie in cinema hall. Teenagers looking at cellphone instead of screen during boring movie at cinema theater
Vertical video: Athlete taking break to use smartphone and relax on toning ball, recovering after training exercise with dumbbells and fitness equipment. Fit woman relaxing with phone in studio.
4k00:12Vertical video: Athlete taking break to use smartphone and relax on toning ball, recovering after training exercise with dumbbells and fitness equipment. Fit woman relaxing with phone in studio.
Athlete taking break to use smartphone and relax on toning ball, recovering after training exercise with dumbbells and fitness equipment. Fit woman relaxing with phone in studio.
4k00:12Athlete taking break to use smartphone and relax on toning ball, recovering after training exercise with dumbbells and fitness equipment. Fit woman relaxing with phone in studio.
Same model in other videos
Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Cheerful couple dancing in kitchen and having fun during breakfast. Carefree husband and wife laughing, singing, dancing listening musing, living happy and worry free. Positive people
4k00:25Cheerful couple dancing in kitchen and having fun during breakfast. Carefree husband and wife laughing, singing, dancing listening musing, living happy and worry free. Positive people

Related video keywords