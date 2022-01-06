0
Stock video
Vertical video: Woman sitting in lotus position with vr glasses on yoga mat. Fit person using meditation activity with virtual reality headset to relax after workout training exercise in studio
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917946
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|224.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful free and wild woman sitting in meditation pose on the Indian beach lotus position medicine yoga asana balance kundalini energy every day routine practice good for woman health mindfulness
hd00:09Back view of unrecognizable slender young woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position and raising hands up outside in city park. Rear view of female practicing yoga outdoors in sunny day.
4k00:13Yoga exercises in detail and close-up, classes at home. The girl in the short topic does stretching and tilting. Exercises for beginners to practice yoga. Beautiful brunette, fitness girl, with a
4k00:08Relaxed young woman in sportswear is meditating in lotus position sitting on yoga mat with closed eyes at home enjoying meditation with hands in namaste.
hd00:13Yogi girl is sitting in lotus pose in front the sea in summer on sunset, healthy lifestyle, movement concept, meditation concept
4k00:134K yoga in the mountains,the sunrise, a beautiful girl dressed in white ,pulls his hands to the sun
4k00:15Meditation. Yoga people by the sea relaxing in serene zen lotus yoga pose on a beach at sunrise. Woman and man meditating together.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:15Doctor wearing face mask and visor against infection with coronavirus while talking with disabled senior man in waiting area sitting on wheelchair. Patient and nurse at clinic reception.
Related video keywords
9x16activeaerobicsarmsathleteathleticballbodycalmexerciseexercisesexercisingfemalefitfitnessgymnasticsharmonyhealthhealthyinternetlearninglifestylelotusmatmeditationmusclenamastephysicalpilatesposepracticingrecreationshapesportsportswearstretchingstudiotrainingvertical aspectvertical screenvertical videowarm upwatchingwellbeingwellnesswomanworkoutyogazen