0
Stock video
Business man working on financial management in startup office. Company employee with face mask planning commercial development to create e business investment. Project manager
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917943
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|338.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:20Young Asian businesswoman lead group of business financial team in strategic meeting presentation, work late night in office. Marketing strategy analysis, stock market trading, or corporate teamwork
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Late at Night in Private Office Businessman Works on a Laptop. He Succeeded Internationally by Winning Big Contract. He's Very Happy.
4k00:10Late at Night Trader Reads Numbers on His Multiple Displays with Stock Information on Them. In Background Big City Window View. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Successful Business Man Uses Smartphone While Walking on the Big City Business District Street. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
4k00:14Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
4k00:12Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
4k00:12Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
4k00:11Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
4k00:11Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
4k00:07Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
Related video keywords
accountantadultafrican americanassistantauthenticblackbrick wallbusinessbusinessmancareercommercialcompanycomputerconsultantcoronaviruscovid 19datadevelopmentdigitaldiversee businesse commercee shoppingemployeeepidemicexperienceface maskfinancefinancialgrowthinnovationinternetinvestmentjoblaptopmanmanagementmanagerofficepandemicpaperworkpersonplanningprofessionalsalessecretarystartuptechnologyvirusworker