0
Stock video
Male secretary analyzing green screen on laptop in startup office. Commercial manager using blank mockup template with isolated chroma key and copy space background on computer display.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917940
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|574.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Focused young business woman professional entrepreneur using laptop computer notebook at workplace typing email making notes standing at desk working doing online job in modern corporate office
4k00:11Focused young indian professional worker or student using laptop computer at workplace, making notes. Female employee doing online research writing in notebook working studying at home office.
4k00:34successful young Asian girl in a modern office skyscraper, the work environment, Steadicam shot
4k00:24Female lawyer using laptop computer and write text with pen in paper notebook. Unrecognizable person at homework. Small business or startup
4k00:11Young self employed woman working in the office sitting on the windowsill by the large window. business woman working on a laptop late at night in the office on a background of night city lights.
4k00:08Closeup portrait of an attractive girl working on a laptop in the late evening. reflection of the monitor with glasses. young woman working on a computer amid the lights of the night city.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Two Female Colleagues Fondly Discussing Work, Smile while Showing Project on Laptop in Diverse Modern Business Office. Experienced Manager and Young Employee Discuss a Analytical Data.
4k00:15Two Female Colleagues Fondly Talk to Each Other, Smile while Showing Work on Laptop in Diverse Modern Business Office. Experienced Manager and Young Employee Discuss a Fun Analytical Project.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
4k00:14Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
4k00:12Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
4k00:12Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
4k00:11Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
4k00:11Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
4k00:07Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
Related video keywords
accountantadultafrican americanassistantauthenticbackgroundblackblankbrick wallbusinessbusinessmancareerchroma keycommercialcompanycomputerconsultantcopy spacedatadevelopmentdigitaldiversee businesse commerceemployeeexperiencefinancefinancialgreen screengrowthinnovationinternetinvestmentisolatedjoblaptopmanmanagementmanagermockupofficepersonplanningprofessionalsecretarystartuptechnologytemplateworkeryoung