0
Stock video
Business man using laptop to plan successful investment in company office. Employee working with financial paperwork and sales data for commercial development and growth. Creative work
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917931
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|261.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:13Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
4k00:20Young Asian businesswoman lead group of business financial team in strategic meeting presentation, work late night in office. Marketing strategy analysis, stock market trading, or corporate teamwork
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Late at Night in Private Office Businessman Works on a Laptop. He Succeeded Internationally by Winning Big Contract. He's Very Happy.
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Business woman with arms raised celebrating success watching sport victory on laptop diverse people group clapping expressing excitement in office
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
4k00:14Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
4k00:12Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
4k00:12Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
4k00:11Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
4k00:11Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
4k00:07Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
Related video keywords
accountantadultafrican americanassistantauthenticblackbrick wallbusinessbusinessmancareercommercialcompanycomputerconsultantcreativedatadeadlinedevelopmentdigitaldiversee businesse commercee shoppingemployeeexperiencefinancefinancialgrowthhandheldinnovationinternetinvestmentjoblaptopmanmanagementmanagerofficepaperworkpersonplanningprofessionalreportsalessecretarystartupstatisticstechnologyworkeryoung