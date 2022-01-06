 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Angry woman explaining mental health issues to therapist and people at aa group therapy. Desperate person with anger management problems asking for help from psychologist.

D

By DC Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917922
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV374.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV41.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.3 MB

Related stock videos

Angry furious female office worker throwing crumpled paper, having nervous breakdown at work, screaming in anger, stress management, mental distress problems, losing temper, reaction on failure
hd00:07Angry furious female office worker throwing crumpled paper, having nervous breakdown at work, screaming in anger, stress management, mental distress problems, losing temper, reaction on failure
Calm businesswoman professional taking break meditating at work ignoring angry colleagues disturbing clients, mindful healthy female boss doing yoga feeling no stress zen balance at office workplace
hd00:19Calm businesswoman professional taking break meditating at work ignoring angry colleagues disturbing clients, mindful healthy female boss doing yoga feeling no stress zen balance at office workplace
Mindful business man meditate at meeting ignore angry annoying colleagues clients argue at workplace keep mental balance patience, calm executive reduce pressure do yoga in office feel stress relief
hd00:07Mindful business man meditate at meeting ignore angry annoying colleagues clients argue at workplace keep mental balance patience, calm executive reduce pressure do yoga in office feel stress relief
Calm female lawyer worker meditate at business meeting avoiding pressure annoying angry colleagues clients arguing having conflict doing yoga exercises for stress relief zen and patience at workplace
hd00:10Calm female lawyer worker meditate at business meeting avoiding pressure annoying angry colleagues clients arguing having conflict doing yoga exercises for stress relief zen and patience at workplace
Young asian woman troubling in the room. Remote work. e-learning.
4k00:20Young asian woman troubling in the room. Remote work. e-learning.
Young attractive asia female business owner thoughtful serious doubtful feel stress worry with financial problem in SME crisis small business challenges impact from covid coronavirus at home office.
4k00:17Young attractive asia female business owner thoughtful serious doubtful feel stress worry with financial problem in SME crisis small business challenges impact from covid coronavirus at home office.
Young asian woman troubling in the room. Remote work. e-learning.
4k00:22Young asian woman troubling in the room. Remote work. e-learning.
Angry furious female office worker throwing crumpled paper, having nervous breakdown at work, screaming in anger, stress management, mental distress problems, losing temper, reaction on failure
hd00:11Angry furious female office worker throwing crumpled paper, having nervous breakdown at work, screaming in anger, stress management, mental distress problems, losing temper, reaction on failure
Same model in other videos
Medical assistant with visor and face mask against coronavirus looking at camera in hospital waiting area. Doctor consulting senior man in examination room.
4k00:27Medical assistant with visor and face mask against coronavirus looking at camera in hospital waiting area. Doctor consulting senior man in examination room.
Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
Funny young man listening music on headphone while cleaning the floor with vacuum cleaner. Happy dancing singing couple cleaning apartment, household and housekeeping, vaccum and mop, clean-up the hou
4k00:18Funny young man listening music on headphone while cleaning the floor with vacuum cleaner. Happy dancing singing couple cleaning apartment, household and housekeeping, vaccum and mop, clean-up the hou
Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room

Related video keywords