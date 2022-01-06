 
0

Stock video

Business man working with laptop and green screen on display, using chroma key template with mock up background and isolated copy space. Company employee with blank screen in office.

D

By DC Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917919
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV412.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

