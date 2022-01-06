0
Stock video
African american worker with chronic disability using laptop to plan commercial strategy for business growth. Man sitting in wheelchair working on career development in company office.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917877
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|354.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Worker sitting in wheelchair and planning business project for financial growth, using commercial information on laptop. Company employee with chronic disability working and wearing face mask.
4k00:13Vertical video: Man with special needs working on commercial report during pandemic. Executive consultant in wheelchair using laptop to plan online e commerce development in startup business office.
4k00:13Man with special needs working on commercial report during pandemic. Executive consultant in wheelchair using laptop to plan online e commerce development in startup business office.
4k00:11Consultant in wheelchair working on e commerce reports, using laptop to create project development. Worker with special needs doing commercial application for leadership career.
4k00:10Male secretary with physical disability working on statistics durinf covid 19 pandemic in office. Consultant in wheelchair using laptop to plan financial report for commercial development.
4k00:10African american man in wheelchair planning sales growth on laptop, working on business development. Consultant with special needs using computer to do work project and wearing face mask.
4k00:10Worker in wheelchair wearing face mask at business job, working on laptop to create financial statistics in disability friendly office. Accountant planning report during covid 19 pandemic.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
4k00:14Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
4k00:12Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
4k00:12Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
4k00:11Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
4k00:11Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
4k00:07Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
Related video keywords
accessibilityadultafrican americanappapplicationblackbrick wallbusinessbusinessmancareerchroniccolleaguecommercialcomputerdatadevelopmentdisability friendlye commerceeffortemployeeengineerexecutiveexpertisefreelancefreelancerinformationinformation technologyinternetjoblaptopleadershipmanmanagermodernofficeonlinepaperspersonphysicalprofessionalprojectsoftwarespecial needsstartuptechnologywheelchairworkworkplaceworkspace