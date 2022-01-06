0
Stock video
Man and woman doing teamwork to design project strategy and research analysis for presentation. Colleagues working together to plan marketing development with rate charts papers.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917871
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|158.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:25business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Young Man and Woman Discuss Charts Drawn on Their Electronic Whiteboard. Man Shows Details on the Screen Woman Listens Holding Cup of Coffee in Her Hands.Their Office is developer and Modern Looking.
4k00:14 In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
4k00:15Male and Female Business People Walk and Discuss Business. They're all Working in Central Business District. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:27Medical assistant with visor and face mask against coronavirus looking at camera in hospital waiting area. Doctor consulting senior man in examination room.
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:18Funny young man listening music on headphone while cleaning the floor with vacuum cleaner. Happy dancing singing couple cleaning apartment, household and housekeeping, vaccum and mop, clean-up the hou
Related video keywords
adultanalysisboardroombrainstormingbrick wallbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancaucasianchartchartscolleaguescommunicationcomputerdatadeskdevelopmentdiscussiondocumententrepreneurfilesjoblaptopmanmanagementmanagermarketingmeetingofficeorganizationpaperspaperworkplanningpresentationprofessionalprojectrateresearchstartupstrategyteamteamworktechnologytogetherwomanworkworkmatesworkplace