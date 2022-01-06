0
Stock video
Team of business people shaking hands in start up office, working on corporate papers, brainstorming and communicating together. Colleagues planning meeting for marketing and project strategy
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917862
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|161.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
4k00:08Two successful businessmen wear suits salesman banker manager handshake happy client customer investor at business meeting make bank loan insurance investment deal agreement shake hands sell services
hd00:11Close up top view of young business people putting their hands together. Stack of hands. Unity and teamwork concept.
hd00:36teamwork help business travel silhouette concept. group team of tourists lends helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. teamwork people climbers climb to the top helping hand hardships the path
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
hd00:09Close up multinational group of people stack hands put palms together, united different ethnicity employees makes common business, students good warm relations, support, trust and teambuilding concept
hd00:08Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert group working on presentation for official event
4k00:08Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert diverse group works on presentation of official event
4k00:18Office Conference Room Meeting in Close Up: Focusing on Hands on Table: Diverse Team of Top Managers Talk, Discuss, Brainstorm, Use Laptop Computer. Business Partners Negotiating Marketing Strategy.
Same model in other videos
4k00:27Medical assistant with visor and face mask against coronavirus looking at camera in hospital waiting area. Doctor consulting senior man in examination room.
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:18Funny young man listening music on headphone while cleaning the floor with vacuum cleaner. Happy dancing singing couple cleaning apartment, household and housekeeping, vaccum and mop, clean-up the hou
Related video keywords
adultanalysisboardroombrainstormingbrick wallbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancaucasianchartchartscolleaguescommunicationcorporatedatadeskdevelopmentdiscussiondocumentdocumentsfinancegrouphandshandshakeideasinformationmanmanagementmanagermarketingmeetingofficeorganizationpaperspaperworkplanningpresentationprofessionalprojectrateresearchstartupstrategyteamteamworktechnologywomanworkworkplace