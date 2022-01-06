 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Team of business people shaking hands in start up office, working on corporate papers, brainstorming and communicating together. Colleagues planning meeting for marketing and project strategy

D

By DC Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917862
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV161.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
4k00:25business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
Two successful businessmen wear suits salesman banker manager handshake happy client customer investor at business meeting make bank loan insurance investment deal agreement shake hands sell services
4k00:08Two successful businessmen wear suits salesman banker manager handshake happy client customer investor at business meeting make bank loan insurance investment deal agreement shake hands sell services
Close up top view of young business people putting their hands together. Stack of hands. Unity and teamwork concept.
hd00:11Close up top view of young business people putting their hands together. Stack of hands. Unity and teamwork concept.
teamwork help business travel silhouette concept. group team of tourists lends helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. teamwork people climbers climb to the top helping hand hardships the path
hd00:36teamwork help business travel silhouette concept. group team of tourists lends helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. teamwork people climbers climb to the top helping hand hardships the path
Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
Close up multinational group of people stack hands put palms together, united different ethnicity employees makes common business, students good warm relations, support, trust and teambuilding concept
hd00:09Close up multinational group of people stack hands put palms together, united different ethnicity employees makes common business, students good warm relations, support, trust and teambuilding concept
Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations
hd00:08Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations
Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
4k00:10Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert group working on presentation for official event
4k00:11Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert group working on presentation for official event
Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert diverse group works on presentation of official event
4k00:08Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert diverse group works on presentation of official event
Office Conference Room Meeting in Close Up: Focusing on Hands on Table: Diverse Team of Top Managers Talk, Discuss, Brainstorm, Use Laptop Computer. Business Partners Negotiating Marketing Strategy.
4k00:18Office Conference Room Meeting in Close Up: Focusing on Hands on Table: Diverse Team of Top Managers Talk, Discuss, Brainstorm, Use Laptop Computer. Business Partners Negotiating Marketing Strategy.
Office Conference Room Meeting in Close Up: Focusing on Hands on Table: Diverse Team of Top Managers Talk, Discuss, Brainstorm, Use Laptop Computer. Business Partners Negotiating Financial Reports.
4k00:19Office Conference Room Meeting in Close Up: Focusing on Hands on Table: Diverse Team of Top Managers Talk, Discuss, Brainstorm, Use Laptop Computer. Business Partners Negotiating Financial Reports.
Same model in other videos
Medical assistant with visor and face mask against coronavirus looking at camera in hospital waiting area. Doctor consulting senior man in examination room.
4k00:27Medical assistant with visor and face mask against coronavirus looking at camera in hospital waiting area. Doctor consulting senior man in examination room.
Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
4k00:15Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital
Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
4k00:11Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
4k00:41Worried young couple wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus while waiting news from doctor. Wife crying from unfavorable news during covid-19.
Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
4k00:18Nurse wearing face mask against coronavirus taking notes on clipboard while talking with disabled senior woman in wheelchair in hospital waiting area. Patients at reception.
Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
4k00:13Doctor with protective equipment checking blood pressure to old retired senior man in mask sitting on hospital bed in private modern clinic during COVID-19 crisis. Medical care medicine examination
Funny young man listening music on headphone while cleaning the floor with vacuum cleaner. Happy dancing singing couple cleaning apartment, household and housekeeping, vaccum and mop, clean-up the hou
4k00:18Funny young man listening music on headphone while cleaning the floor with vacuum cleaner. Happy dancing singing couple cleaning apartment, household and housekeeping, vaccum and mop, clean-up the hou
Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room
4k00:14Over shoulder of focused cyber player wearing headset during online championship. Game over for pro gamer using controller for space shooter gaming competition late at night in living room

Related video keywords