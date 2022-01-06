0
Stock video
Vertical video: Woman expecting child and working on business project with colleague during coronavirus pandemic. Pregnant entrepreneur talking to man about growth and charts, having face mask.
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917859
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|177.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
