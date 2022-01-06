0
Stock video
Business man putting adhesive paper on laptop display to remember work schedule. Consultant setting sticky notes on computer as meeting reminder and to do list in office. Close up
D
By DC Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084917850
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|220.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:19Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.
4k00:18Close up Hands of asian creative employee standing and brainstorming stategy plan in happy workshop at creative workplace. Effective meeting, productive workshop and synergy business concept
4k00:18Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
4k00:08Funny lazy office worker napping at workplace covering eyes with sticky notes. Inefficient tired male employee pretends working sleeping with stickers on face sits at desk. Cheating to sleep concept
4k00:22Tired comic male man manager pretends working sleeping with stickers on face sitting at desk laptop. Funny lazy office businessman student napping at workplace covering eyes with sticky notes glasses
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Worker with marketing experience planning financial investment, using laptop to create sales report. Company accountant working on finances and e commerce for digital development.
4k00:14Nervous employee waiting to receive important news at work, pacing around office with laptop in hand. Impatient consultant expecting news about executive career, wearing face mask.
4k00:12Startup employee using remote video call on laptop to talk to colleague at job. Man attending business meeting with person on online videoconference for telecommunication and telework.
4k00:12Male secretary using laptop to create financial report at job during coronavirus pandemic. Accountant planning marketing project and business development in office. Handheld shot
4k00:11Employee putting sticky notes on laptop screen as work reminder in company office. Manager using paper on display to remember business schedule and presentation. Close up
4k00:11Employee expressing doubt and working on financial report, feeling pensive at office job. Consultant brainstorming idea and solution while he plans e commerce project for business growth.
4k00:07Employee with special needs working on laptop to plan strategy, using e commerce statistics. Office worker sitting in wheelchair and creating financial development project on computer.
Related video keywords
adhesiveadultafrican americanappauthenticblackbrick wallbrowsingbusinessbusinessmancareerclose upcommercialcomputerconsultantdigitaldiverseexperiencefinancefinancialfreelancefreelancerideaideasinnovationinternetlaptopmanmanagementmanagernotesofficepersonplanningpresentationprofessionalprojectreminderresearchschedulestartupstickystrategytechnologyworkworkerworkplaceyoung