0
Stock video
Engineer adjuster man in a helmet adjusts the operation of the printer printing on the wall of the building. Program and control the robot printing laser on the walls
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084917685
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,004.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:264K Attractive factory worker looking up from computer tablet to smile to camera. Slow motion.
4k00:264K Printing factory worker using digital tablet with coworkers checking the machines in background. Slow motion.
4k00:06An engineer man in a helmet adjusts the work of the printer printing on the wall of the building.
4k00:11A man engineer in a helmet adjusts the work of the robot printing with a laser printer right on the wall of the room.
4k00:08Front-facing male engineer monitors the operation of the printing machine. printer prints on walls
4k00:09observe the process of printing the image on the wall. Advertising image printer prints directly on the wall
Same model in other videos
4k00:13A software engineer adjusts the operation of the robot for laser printing on the wall. Printing on walls in industry
4k00:16A young man engineer monitors the work of the robot typing on the wall. Printing on the walls with a laser printer. developer of software for robots monitors the work on the construction site
4k00:09observe the process of printing the image on the wall. Advertising image printer prints directly on the wall
4k00:08Front-facing male engineer monitors the operation of the printing machine. printer prints on walls
4k00:06An engineer man in a helmet adjusts the work of the printer printing on the wall of the building.
Related video keywords
businesscaucasiancmykcoloursconfidencedesigndrawingelectronicengineeringexpertisefactoryformatgraphichardhathelmethouseimageindustrialinformationlargeleadershiplookingmachinerymanagermanufactorymanufacturingmechanicmediamodernnewspaperoffsetone personpersonplasticposterprinterprintingproductionprofessionalprotectionpublishroomsafetyservicesuccesstechniciantechnologyworkingyoung adult