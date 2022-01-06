0
Stock video
Backlit young man enters the door and walks down the long corridor.
t
By tirokaa
- Stock footage ID: 1084917661
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|74.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Slow motion, a backlit man walks along the corridor of an office or hotel to the glass doors, then stops and waits.
hd00:21Legs of unrecognizable man walking down office corridor towards open office door in slow motion, back view silhouette shot
4k00:29Young woman meeting for a job interview with a middle aged white businessman, close up panning shot
4k00:26Young white woman joins male creative in a meeting room for a job interview, seen through glass wall
hd00:38Feet of unrecognizable businessman walking down office corridor towards camera in slow motion, closeup silhouette shot
hd00:11A man in the backlit walks down a long hallway. Businessman in a suit walks to a business meeting along a long and narrow aisle. Silhouette of a person in the backlight.
Same model in other videos
hd00:08a young man walks along the corridor of the office, lighting up light lamps. On the ceiling of the office corridor, lamps are switched on one by one.
hd00:12Backlit worker cleans a sheet of iron with a grinder. The contours of a man in the backlight who cuts metal with a professional tool. Heavy industry metallurgical plant.
4k00:11A young man office worker walks along the corridor opens the door and enter it. Reflection in the glass of the guy opening the office door.
4k00:06young man in glasses and headphones working at the computer at his workplace in the office. The sound engineer of the TV channel against the background of the sound equipment control
4k00:10Close-up of the eyes of a young man in glasses and headphones who works at a computer at his workplace in the office.
4k00:15Close-up video portrait of a young man wearing glasses working at the computer at his workplace in the office.
Related video keywords
backlitbusinessbusinessmancareercenterconceptcorridordarkdoordoorwayemployeeentranceexitfreedomgoinghallwayhotelindoorinteriorjobleavinglightluggagemalemanoccupationofficeopportunityoutlinepeoplepersonprofessionalrollingroomsilhouettestandingsuccesssuitsuitcasetouristtraveltripunrecognizablevisitwalkingwallwhitewomanworkworker