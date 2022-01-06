0
Stock video
Desert Wheatear wandering in the desert
P
By P.V.R.Murty
- Stock footage ID: 1084917598
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|246.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Black belly wheatear in the desert Black belly wheatear stands on a rock in the dead sea of Israel
Related video keywords
animalavesbackgroundbahrainbeachbeakbeautifulbirdbirdwatchingblackbreedingclosecloseupcolorcolorfulconservationcreaturecutedesertdesert birddesert wheateardesertienvironmentexoticfaunafeatherfeatheredfemalegreenmalemeropsnaturalnatureoenantheoutdoorphotographyshoresmallspringsummertinywatchingwheatearwhitewildwildlifewing