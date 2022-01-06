 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A small cow laying and eating on grass outside on a sunny day with a rope tied to it's neck

R

By Reabetswe C Matjeke

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917592
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4160.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV192.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV37.9 MB

Related stock videos

Cows grazing in a sunny lovey day, 4k
4k00:10Cows grazing in a sunny lovey day, 4k
Brown and black cows eating fresh green grass in stable on sunny day. Cow feeding in cowshed. Ecologically friendly farming business. Livestock insurance. Summer season. Organic healthy nutrition. 4K
4k00:17Brown and black cows eating fresh green grass in stable on sunny day. Cow feeding in cowshed. Ecologically friendly farming business. Livestock insurance. Summer season. Organic healthy nutrition. 4K
Cows grazing in a sunny lovey day, 4k video. Cows resting and relaxing in the meadow
4k00:09Cows grazing in a sunny lovey day, 4k video. Cows resting and relaxing in the meadow
Cows grazing in a meadow
hd00:28Cows grazing in a meadow
Rolling Farm Hills. Small organic family farm, Hudson Valley NY. Rolling hills, lit with golden late sun.
4k00:21Rolling Farm Hills. Small organic family farm, Hudson Valley NY. Rolling hills, lit with golden late sun.
Cows grazing on a green grassy field on a bright sunny day. Normandy, France. Cattle breeding, industrial agriculture concept. Summer countryside landscape, pastureland for domesticated livestock
hd00:10Cows grazing on a green grassy field on a bright sunny day. Normandy, France. Cattle breeding, industrial agriculture concept. Summer countryside landscape, pastureland for domesticated livestock
Farm, Barns AERIAL. Rolling Farm Hills. Small organic family farm, Hudson Valley NY. Rolling hills, lit with golden late sun.
4k00:22Farm, Barns AERIAL. Rolling Farm Hills. Small organic family farm, Hudson Valley NY. Rolling hills, lit with golden late sun.
Cows grazing in a valley in new zealand
hd00:08Cows grazing in a valley in new zealand

Related video keywords