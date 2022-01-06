 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The beautician applies cream to the patient's face. face massage, woman rejuvenation.

A

By Andrey Vatagin

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917586
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.3 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV80.3 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV15.8 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful woman with facial mask at beauty salon. Spa treatment.
hd00:08Beautiful woman with facial mask at beauty salon. Spa treatment.
Carbon face peeling procedure. Laser pulses clean skin of the face. Hardware cosmetology treatment. Process of photothermolysis, warming the skin, laser carbon peeling. Facial skin rejuvenation.
4k00:12Carbon face peeling procedure. Laser pulses clean skin of the face. Hardware cosmetology treatment. Process of photothermolysis, warming the skin, laser carbon peeling. Facial skin rejuvenation.
Close Up Portrait Young Caucasian Blonde Beautiful Woman Aesthetic Medicine Syringe Anti Age Hyaluronic Acid Collagen Cosmetology Concept Hands Withs Black Gloves Slow Motion
4k00:15Close Up Portrait Young Caucasian Blonde Beautiful Woman Aesthetic Medicine Syringe Anti Age Hyaluronic Acid Collagen Cosmetology Concept Hands Withs Black Gloves Slow Motion
Microblading procedure. Master marks out customer's eyebrows
4k00:20Microblading procedure. Master marks out customer's eyebrows
Shocked stressed young woman looking in mirror touching face checking wrinkles, worried depressed girl upset about dark circles frustrated by facial skin problem annoyed by acne pimple in the morning
4k00:12Shocked stressed young woman looking in mirror touching face checking wrinkles, worried depressed girl upset about dark circles frustrated by facial skin problem annoyed by acne pimple in the morning
Cosmetologist applying Gold facial mask to the face, woman having cosmetic treatment at spa. Professional beautician on female at beauty salon. Skin procedures cleaning Cosmetology.
hd00:11Cosmetologist applying Gold facial mask to the face, woman having cosmetic treatment at spa. Professional beautician on female at beauty salon. Skin procedures cleaning Cosmetology.
Extreme Close-Up Shot. A young woman having laser skin treatment/laser resurfacing/laser facial peeling with Co2 laser in a cosmetology/plastic surgery clinic.
4k00:08Extreme Close-Up Shot. A young woman having laser skin treatment/laser resurfacing/laser facial peeling with Co2 laser in a cosmetology/plastic surgery clinic.
Cosmetologists touching and examining facial skin of a female. Woman face being checked by beauticians
4k00:29Cosmetologists touching and examining facial skin of a female. Woman face being checked by beauticians
Same model in other videos
a dermatologist performs a procedure to cleanse the skin of the face. The beautician makes anti-aging masks. Therapeutic procedures for facial care. Removing acne from a teenager. Smoothing wrinkles
4k00:18a dermatologist performs a procedure to cleanse the skin of the face. The beautician makes anti-aging masks. Therapeutic procedures for facial care. Removing acne from a teenager. Smoothing wrinkles
Facial skin care. A woman is waiting for a cosmetic mask in a beauty salon. The beautician prepares an alginate mask for a woman's face with smooth, soft skin. Cosmetology.
4k00:18Facial skin care. A woman is waiting for a cosmetic mask in a beauty salon. The beautician prepares an alginate mask for a woman's face with smooth, soft skin. Cosmetology.
Portrait of a professional heavy industry engineer worker putting on a face shield at a steel mill. A beautiful woman industrialist in a hard hat standing at the object of metal structures.
4k00:12Portrait of a professional heavy industry engineer worker putting on a face shield at a steel mill. A beautiful woman industrialist in a hard hat standing at the object of metal structures.
A portrait of an industrial man and woman engineer with tablet in a factory, working.
4k00:14A portrait of an industrial man and woman engineer with tablet in a factory, working.
Senior engineer girl in a worker suit and helmet works on a tablet pc
4k00:10Senior engineer girl in a worker suit and helmet works on a tablet pc
women industrialists browses information using laptop. She works in a heavy industry manufacturing facility.
4k00:14women industrialists browses information using laptop. She works in a heavy industry manufacturing facility.
An industrial worker in a hard hat smiles as he walks through a heavy industry manufacturing facility. In the background are various details of a steel structure project.
4k00:09An industrial worker in a hard hat smiles as he walks through a heavy industry manufacturing facility. In the background are various details of a steel structure project.
Modern cosmetology. Cosmetic procedure for filling the nasolacrimal sulcus and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl.
4k00:41Modern cosmetology. Cosmetic procedure for filling the nasolacrimal sulcus and mesotherapy around the eyes for a young beautiful girl.

Related video keywords