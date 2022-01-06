0
Stock video
Tractor sowing seed onto field. Planting equipment and implements. Drone shot of agricultural plants and concept of food industry
s
By star_way
- Stock footage ID: 1084917502
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|309.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|99.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:084k wide steadicam shot of farming couple checking on production progress with laptop computer and wifi connection.
4k00:114k wide steadicam shot of farming couple checking on production progress with laptop computer and wifi connection.
4k00:104k wide steadicam shot of farming couple checking on production progress with laptop computer and wifi connection.
4k00:15The drone flies over an agricultural field after a combine harvester that has collected wheat and travels to the place of shipment of the grain harvest. Agroindustrial industry, grain price increases.
4k00:094k wide steadicam shot of farming couple checking on production progress with laptop computer and wifi connection.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialagriculturebackgroundbuckwheatbusinesscerealscinematiccolorfulcoptercultivatedieseldrivingdrydustenvironmentequipmentfarmerfarmlandfieldfoodfurrowsgraingrassgreengroundmachinerymodernmoistureplowingpowerfulpreparationproductionrowruralryescapeseedingshotsowspringstubbletoptractorturnviewwheatwinterwork