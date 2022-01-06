 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cinematic footage fire truck in clouds of smoke at hearth of dry stubble flame and firefighters extinguish huge burning of field with water from hoses. Emergency case for danger mission and rescue

s

By star_way

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917481
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4361.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV69.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.7 MB

Related stock videos

NEW YORK CITY, USA - September 3, 2018: FDNY EMS firefighters rode to the scene with flashing lights on a New York street.
hd00:05NEW YORK CITY, USA - September 3, 2018: FDNY EMS firefighters rode to the scene with flashing lights on a New York street.
View from on top of fire truck
hd00:20View from on top of fire truck
Emergency vehicles pass camera very quickly Part 2
hd00:20Emergency vehicles pass camera very quickly Part 2
1910s, 1920s - Fire trucks and horse drawn fire vehicles race to put out fires
sd00:201910s, 1920s - Fire trucks and horse drawn fire vehicles race to put out fires
VARNA, ITALY - APRIL 10, 2015: Fire and black smoke after a truck collision. Highway blocked by a truck on fire in Varna on 10 April 2015
hd00:11VARNA, ITALY - APRIL 10, 2015: Fire and black smoke after a truck collision. Highway blocked by a truck on fire in Varna on 10 April 2015
SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 23: Firetruck from SFFD returns from assignment on October 23, 2011 in San Francisco, California.
hd00:07SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 23: Firetruck from SFFD returns from assignment on October 23, 2011 in San Francisco, California.
UNITED STATES – CIRCA 1950: Firefighters respond to a blaze
4k00:15UNITED STATES – CIRCA 1950: Firefighters respond to a blaze
firefighters douse burning truck-1080i
hd00:31firefighters douse burning truck-1080i

Related video keywords