0

Stock video

Dramatic cloudy sky over the Bridge and Winter Palace with boats on the Neva River.

M

By Mikhail Leontyev

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917466
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV448.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

