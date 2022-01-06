0
Stock video
Bedroom On Bed Mom Is Swinging Her Newborn Baby In Arms So That He Falls Asleep
D
- Stock footage ID: 1084917385
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|211 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Funny video about annoying little daughter comes in bedroom to sleeping mother, climbs on the bed and starts to jump next to mom. Mother wakes up and bites her baby's leg.
hd00:06Relax Life Style Dreams of Native Concern and Kindness About Loved People. Mum Sitting by Cradle and Kissing Her of Sleeping Child Who is Covered Blanket and Sees Dreams Wonderful Live. Side View Shot
4k00:17Young family, mother father and child suffer from runny nose at home, use handkerchief on bed
4k00:08Mom and Dad smile holding a book when they see a story book with their little girl while living at home together
4k00:10Young mother caresses her little daughter in bedroom at home. They sits on the bed together face to face, mom strokes child and kisses her.
Same model in other videos
4k00:32Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
4k00:18A nice little caucasian newborn baby is funny smiling, lying at the back in the child crib. Portrait of a playful and energetic child close-up, slow motion
4k00:27Mother in medical mask communicated with baby with father through glass window on door. Covid-19 pandemic sick people in quarantine. Meetings with family. Mother child relationship. Social distance
4k00:08A young caucasian mother holds a playful baby in her arms. Child tries to talk, smiling a lot, and puts his hands up. A mother kisses her child on the cheek. Relationship of a mother and her children
4k00:23A nice little baby is smiling cheerfully through the sides of the crib. Portrait of a playful and energetic child close-up, he sucking a finger.
4k00:31Adult old man in protective medical mask and illness woman touch hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
4k00:15Portrait of a nice newborn baby in diaper , lying on his stomach in a white bed sucking fingers, looking interestingly at camera with his mouth open and legs dangling. Slow motion