 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Girl using smartphone in beautiful natural scene. Concentrated teenage girl texting via cell phone while standing in scenic rocky valley

A

By Andrew-Media

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917310
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV625 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.4 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends showing lake and glacier Girl filming selfie video photo for social media Norway vacation slow motion
4k00:23Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends showing lake and glacier Girl filming selfie video photo for social media Norway vacation slow motion
Serious beautiful young woman sitting at table with laptop in cafe working online typing internet online communication technology business outdoors slow motion
4k00:18Serious beautiful young woman sitting at table with laptop in cafe working online typing internet online communication technology business outdoors slow motion
Girl with Backpack Using Smartphone Gps. Woman Hiking In The Forest And Typing Message On Smartphone. Solo female hiker using smart phone. Female hiker takes smart phone pic of mountains and forest.
4k00:28Girl with Backpack Using Smartphone Gps. Woman Hiking In The Forest And Typing Message On Smartphone. Solo female hiker using smart phone. Female hiker takes smart phone pic of mountains and forest.
Young woman use phone while dancing singing in kitchen at home in the morning pajamas smiling attractive fun happy home beautiful enjoyment dance happiness entertainment slow motion
4k00:09Young woman use phone while dancing singing in kitchen at home in the morning pajamas smiling attractive fun happy home beautiful enjoyment dance happiness entertainment slow motion
Two charming young girls using mobile phones while sitting at the cafe outdoors and pointing finger. Two Beautiful freelance woman use social media on smartphone in coffee shop, modern generation
4k00:21Two charming young girls using mobile phones while sitting at the cafe outdoors and pointing finger. Two Beautiful freelance woman use social media on smartphone in coffee shop, modern generation
Young girl farmer in plaid shirt in wheat field on sunset background. The girl uses a tablet, plans to harvest. Circular motion of the camera.
4k00:15Young girl farmer in plaid shirt in wheat field on sunset background. The girl uses a tablet, plans to harvest. Circular motion of the camera.
Girl with Backpack Using Smartphone Gps. Woman Hiking In The Forest And Typing Message On Smartphone. Solo female hiker using smart phone. Female hiker takes smart phone pic of mountains and forest.
4k00:19Girl with Backpack Using Smartphone Gps. Woman Hiking In The Forest And Typing Message On Smartphone. Solo female hiker using smart phone. Female hiker takes smart phone pic of mountains and forest.
Young Multi Race Couple Making Selfie At Paradise Beach. Girl Jumping on Boyfriends Back. Social Media or Mobile App Concept 4K Slowmotion. Footage. Thailand.
4k00:12Young Multi Race Couple Making Selfie At Paradise Beach. Girl Jumping on Boyfriends Back. Social Media or Mobile App Concept 4K Slowmotion. Footage. Thailand.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends bonding showing real emotional connection Girl filming selfie video mobile phone enjoying Vacation Scotland
4k00:23Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends bonding showing real emotional connection Girl filming selfie video mobile phone enjoying Vacation Scotland
Attractive woman using mobile and takes selfies in backseat of a vintage car in the summer, in Australia in bright daylight.
4k00:27Attractive woman using mobile and takes selfies in backseat of a vintage car in the summer, in Australia in bright daylight.
Tourist man taking photograph of girlfriend at Sacre Coeur Paris girl lifts arms up in excitement Man using smartphone camera in city enjoying summer holiday European vacation travel adventure
4k00:09Tourist man taking photograph of girlfriend at Sacre Coeur Paris girl lifts arms up in excitement Man using smartphone camera in city enjoying summer holiday European vacation travel adventure
Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends bonding showing real emotional connection Girl filming selfie video mobile phone enjoying Vacation Scotland
4k00:12Beautiful woman having video chat using smartphone outdoors sharing travel adventure friends bonding showing real emotional connection Girl filming selfie video mobile phone enjoying Vacation Scotland
Same model in other videos
Female ear with earring close up. Ear of woman blonde with decorative piercing
4k00:16Female ear with earring close up. Ear of woman blonde with decorative piercing
Mom and daughter holding teddy bear walking on train rails at railway tracks. Woman together teenager girl walking on metal railroad rail with teddy bear
4k00:21Mom and daughter holding teddy bear walking on train rails at railway tracks. Woman together teenager girl walking on metal railroad rail with teddy bear
Scared girl teenager running on city street in building background and looking around. Teenager girl running while catch up game in urban street
4k00:06Scared girl teenager running on city street in building background and looking around. Teenager girl running while catch up game in urban street
Wicked girl talking by cell phone. Young caucasian girl swears by phone and steps from one side to other against background of a wooden texture.
hd00:38Wicked girl talking by cell phone. Young caucasian girl swears by phone and steps from one side to other against background of a wooden texture.
Silhouette man in dark glasses and hood from binary code on black background. Concept internet fraud, web attack, digital crime
4k00:22Silhouette man in dark glasses and hood from binary code on black background. Concept internet fraud, web attack, digital crime
Two smiling teen girl looking to camera and waving hands from red car window. Playful young girl in jackets,hats and gloves greeting hands from car outdoor. Hello and joyful meeting concept
4k00:11Two smiling teen girl looking to camera and waving hands from red car window. Playful young girl in jackets,hats and gloves greeting hands from car outdoor. Hello and joyful meeting concept
Young girl in white shirt and blue jeans sitting on suitcase on railway at summer. Lonely teenager girl sitting on vintage suitcase on old railroad
4k00:17Young girl in white shirt and blue jeans sitting on suitcase on railway at summer. Lonely teenager girl sitting on vintage suitcase on old railroad
Scared little girl hiding behind corner of brick wall. Frightened teenage girl hiding behind brick building corner and looking around on street
4k00:12Scared little girl hiding behind corner of brick wall. Frightened teenage girl hiding behind brick building corner and looking around on street

Related video keywords