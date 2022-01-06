0
Stock video
Aerial video of a sea lighthouse
y
By yuda chen
- Stock footage ID: 1084917295
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|55.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22Sunset on the Atlantic Ocean. The sun sets over the island of La Gomera. Off the island of Tenerife. Time-lapse.
4k00:19Sunrise with Waves Breaking Gently on Rocky Coast - Footage of the Shores at Cape Neddick Lighthouse, Maine, USA
4k00:22Classic view of an Atlantic Ocean coastal lighthouse at dusk. Gloomy gray weather and cloudy skies. Light beam shines out into the misty sky.
4k00:24AERIAL: Flying around a grassy islet with black rocky cliffs towering over calm sea on cloudy morning. Spectacular shot of a majestic mountain on small island in the middle of ocean in Faroe Islands.