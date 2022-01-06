0
Stock video
Children of different ages showing their hands smeared with paints. Child development concept.
R
- Stock footage ID: 1084917238
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|206 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10painting rainbow during Covid-19 quarantine at home. Stay at home Social media campaign for coronavirus prevention, let's all be well, hope during coronavirus pandemic concept
4k00:14Happy Little Girl with Hands Dipped in Vivid Paint Draws Colorful Abstractions on the Wall. She is Having Fun and Laughs. Home is Being Renovated.
hd00:17Children from ballet school run in embraces of the teacher of the ballerina. Little girls of the ballerina run to embrace the teacher. Beautiful and stately ballet teacher in the classroom teaches
4k00:10Little girl on background of painting rainbow on window. Kids leisure at home. Positive visual support during quarantine Pandemic Coronavirus Covid-19 at home.
4k00:22Lovely elementary age girl with pigtails painting sun on window glass with paintbrush and yellow paint at home. Positive little artist drawing on window, expressing her imagination and creativity.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Cute Little Girl Sits at Her Table and Draws with Crayons. Her Room Is Pink, Pretty Drawings Hanging on the Walls, Many Toys Lying Around. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:14Caucasian father with son playing guitar together and sitting in living room. family spending time at home.
Same model in other videos
4k00:41Children playing with finger paints and singing in kindergarten or home. Child development concept.
4k00:05Little girl playing with finger paints and singing in kindergarten or home. Child development concept.
4k00:18Children draw with finger paints in kindergarten or home, close up. Concept of child development.
4k00:20Children draw with finger paints in kindergarten or home, close up, top view. Concept of child development.
4k00:10Children of different ages looking at the camera and waving their hands smeared with paints. Child development concept.
Related video keywords
artartistartisticbabyblueboycaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcolorfulconceptcraftcreativecreativitycutedirtydrawdrawingeducationfacefingerfungamegirlgreenhandhappinesshappyjoykidkindergartenlearninglittlemessypaintpainterpaperpeopleplayplayfulpreschoolpreschoolerredself-expressionsmalltherapywatercolorwhite