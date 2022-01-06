 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Garlands of a Christmas tree on a black background.

d

By dmitro2009

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917172
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4140.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Related stock videos

Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
Christmas border Background - Christmas tree branches on Empty Backdrop for text - 4K animation Christmas decoration Backgrounds Package - Christmas border Frame backgrounds
4k00:58Christmas border Background - Christmas tree branches on Empty Backdrop for text - 4K animation Christmas decoration Backgrounds Package - Christmas border Frame backgrounds
Abstract Blurred Christmas Lights Bokeh Background. 4K DCi SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Blinking Christmas Tree Lights Twinkling. Winter Holidays Concept. DOLLY SHOT
4k00:18Abstract Blurred Christmas Lights Bokeh Background. 4K DCi SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Blinking Christmas Tree Lights Twinkling. Winter Holidays Concept. DOLLY SHOT
Background with colorful baubles on Christmas tree next to burning fireplace at living room
hd00:20Background with colorful baubles on Christmas tree next to burning fireplace at living room
Christmas and New Year Decoration. Abstract Blurred Bokeh Holiday Background. Blinking Garland. Christmas Tree Lights Twinkling.
hd00:32Christmas and New Year Decoration. Abstract Blurred Bokeh Holiday Background. Blinking Garland. Christmas Tree Lights Twinkling.
Happy New Year Christmas tree decorates with red glass ball on branch snow on background bokeh of side flickering light bulbs garlands for family holiday. Festival mood. Positive emotion
4k00:22Happy New Year Christmas tree decorates with red glass ball on branch snow on background bokeh of side flickering light bulbs garlands for family holiday. Festival mood. Positive emotion
Christmas Tree with Decorations and Gifts Near a Fireplace with Lights
hd00:13Christmas Tree with Decorations and Gifts Near a Fireplace with Lights
New Years Christmas background with frosty window and falling snow on the background. Christmas tree, gifts. Decorations, red gold balls, glowing bulbs. Warm home mood. Depth of field. Red camera 4K
4k00:37New Years Christmas background with frosty window and falling snow on the background. Christmas tree, gifts. Decorations, red gold balls, glowing bulbs. Warm home mood. Depth of field. Red camera 4K

Related video keywords