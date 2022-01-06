0
Stock video
Drops of honey flow down from the cheese on a mirrored black background.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1084917166
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|218.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16A young handsome man (man) in a restaurant sits in a suit eating pancakes with jam. Concept of: Good mood, Delicious food, Pancakes, Coffee, Tea, Business man, Breakfast, Strawberries, Lifestyle.
4k00:30Danish Blue Cheese and grapes with pieces rotating around its own axis. On a black background. 4K video.
4k00:18Cottage cheese pancakes with raisins, syrniki in plate on black background, close up, rotates. Ukrainian and Russian dessert. Healthy food. The concept of proper nutrition
hd00:30Adult group of friends drink green tea. People communicate, have fun and just have a good time in the cosy restaurant