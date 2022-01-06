 
0

Stock video

Inscription on video. Amsterdam, Netherlands. Flying over the city rooftops. Amstel River, Amstel Gateways. On the mechanical display, Aerial View

M

By Maykova Galina

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917148
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV613.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.8 MB

