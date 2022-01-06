 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Inscription on video. Stockholm, Sweden. Panoramic aerial view of the city center. Arises from blue water, Aerial View

M

By Maykova Galina

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917139
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV709.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Related stock videos

Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
Aerial cityscape flythrough video of London and the River Thames with a view of London Tower Bridge and the Shard
4k00:11Aerial cityscape flythrough video of London and the River Thames with a view of London Tower Bridge and the Shard
Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Aerial drone distant sunset view of Tour Eiffel Tower and Seine River bridge traffic cars driving, Paris city attractions, France
4k00:21 Aerial drone distant sunset view of Tour Eiffel Tower and Seine River bridge traffic cars driving, Paris city attractions, France
Cityscape of Paris. Aerial view of Eiffel tower in sunny day
4k00:18Cityscape of Paris. Aerial view of Eiffel tower in sunny day
Pole Mokotowskie Warsaw Park field with lake and city aerial view
4k00:13Pole Mokotowskie Warsaw Park field with lake and city aerial view
night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
4k00:08night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
Aerial view of Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai at dusk.China.
4k00:10Aerial view of Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai at dusk.China.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Hyperlapse Timelapse of London, Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
4k00:06Aerial Hyperlapse Timelapse of London, Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
Berlin at Night Aerial Hyperlapse, Motion Time Lapse of Alexanderplatz TV Tower Establishing Shot and beautiful city lights, Hyper Lapse in September 2020
4k00:08Berlin at Night Aerial Hyperlapse, Motion Time Lapse of Alexanderplatz TV Tower Establishing Shot and beautiful city lights, Hyper Lapse in September 2020
Establishing Bird Eye Aerial View Shot of London UK, London Skyline, City Panorama Financial District, United Kingdom early morning
4k00:11Establishing Bird Eye Aerial View Shot of London UK, London Skyline, City Panorama Financial District, United Kingdom early morning

Related video keywords