0
Stock video
Inscription on video. Copenhagen, Denmark. Amalienborg. The palace complex of the XVIII century in the Rococo style. Frederick Church. Name is burning, Aerial View
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084917046
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|721.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|65.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:42Beautiful aerial views of Winchester, VA walking mall and old town with Appalachian and Shenandoah mountains in the distance.
4k00:23Beautiful aerial views of Winchester, VA walking mall and old town with Appalachian and Shenandoah mountains in the distance.
4k00:46Aerial view looking straight down on the small town buildings in Winchester, VA in morning light in early autumn with fall colors.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
aboveaerialairamalienborgarchitectureblazebuildingburncapitalcastlechurchcitycopenhagendanishdenmarkdomeeuropefacadefamousfieryfireflamefrederickfrederikheathistorichistoryhotkingkingdomlandmarkmarblemonumentoldoutdoorpalaceredresidenceroyalscandinaviaskysquaresymboltexttitertitletourismtouristtravel