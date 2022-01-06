 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Inscription on video. Copenhagen, Denmark. Amalienborg. The palace complex of the XVIII century in the Rococo style. Frederick Church. Name is burning, Aerial View

M

By Maykova Galina

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917046
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV721.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV65.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.9 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial drone footage view of Castel Del Monte in Puglia in Italy // no video editing
4k00:57Aerial drone footage view of Castel Del Monte in Puglia in Italy // no video editing
Aerial drone flyover of Hood College, Frederick Maryland. February 21, 2021
4k00:26Aerial drone flyover of Hood College, Frederick Maryland. February 21, 2021
Rochester, New York winter aerial footage
4k00:34Rochester, New York winter aerial footage
Beautiful aerial views of Winchester, VA walking mall and old town with Appalachian and Shenandoah mountains in the distance.
4k00:42Beautiful aerial views of Winchester, VA walking mall and old town with Appalachian and Shenandoah mountains in the distance.
Beautiful aerial views of Winchester, VA walking mall and old town with Appalachian and Shenandoah mountains in the distance.
4k00:23Beautiful aerial views of Winchester, VA walking mall and old town with Appalachian and Shenandoah mountains in the distance.
Aerial view looking straight down on the small town buildings in Winchester, VA in morning light in early autumn with fall colors.
4k00:46Aerial view looking straight down on the small town buildings in Winchester, VA in morning light in early autumn with fall colors.
Castel del Monte Octogonal Castle Puglia Italian landscape
4k00:20Castel del Monte Octogonal Castle Puglia Italian landscape
Berlin. Charlottenburg Palace. Schloss Charlottenburg. Aerial view. Germany (Summer 2019, Original 4K)
4k01:06Berlin. Charlottenburg Palace. Schloss Charlottenburg. Aerial view. Germany (Summer 2019, Original 4K)

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Central Park from Harlem, with Upper East Side, Upper West Side and Midtown Manhattan covered in fog and low level clouds at sunrise
4k00:46New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Central Park from Harlem, with Upper East Side, Upper West Side and Midtown Manhattan covered in fog and low level clouds at sunrise

Related video keywords