 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Concentrated young woman and little daughter examine pictures on processed coloured film sitting with husband at home closeup slow motion

S

By ShotHappens

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917022
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
4k00:08Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
White Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddling Up with Owner Girl Laying on Lawn in Park Outdoors Summer Spring Day Kissing Hugging Petting
hd00:26White Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddling Up with Owner Girl Laying on Lawn in Park Outdoors Summer Spring Day Kissing Hugging Petting
Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom
hd00:10Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Large Caucasian family standing together outdoors, posing for camera and smiling while gathering together on summer weekend
4k00:20Large Caucasian family standing together outdoors, posing for camera and smiling while gathering together on summer weekend
Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:13Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
young daughter do homework, sits at table with book, on distance learning, dad sits next, works at computer and talks on phone, say girl not to interfere and not to distract
4k00:14young daughter do homework, sits at table with book, on distance learning, dad sits next, works at computer and talks on phone, say girl not to interfere and not to distract
CU, 4k: Young mother leads her daughter by the hand, along the business center. They enter the elevator.
4k00:13CU, 4k: Young mother leads her daughter by the hand, along the business center. They enter the elevator.
Close up shot: Doctor makes injection (leg muscle) to baby sitting in mothers arms
hd00:22Close up shot: Doctor makes injection (leg muscle) to baby sitting in mothers arms
young father helps his little student kid learn, draw, smoothly circle contours, hugs her, distracts and looks pensively into distance through window, closeup
4k00:18young father helps his little student kid learn, draw, smoothly circle contours, hugs her, distracts and looks pensively into distance through window, closeup
slow motion extreme closeup child in pink rubber waterproof boots jumps into puddle after raining in sunny weather, splashing fun up and out of side of fountain in green park in summer
hd00:24slow motion extreme closeup child in pink rubber waterproof boots jumps into puddle after raining in sunny weather, splashing fun up and out of side of fountain in green park in summer
Close up shot of door opening by handle. Somebody looking inside.
hd00:06Close up shot of door opening by handle. Somebody looking inside.
upset father talks on phone trying to work while cute blonde daughter does home task at white table with laptop in room staying home during quarantine
4k00:13upset father talks on phone trying to work while cute blonde daughter does home task at white table with laptop in room staying home during quarantine
CU: young father tired with helping cute little daughter with ponytails and smartphone do homework lie on floor in light room at quarantine time
4k00:08CU: young father tired with helping cute little daughter with ponytails and smartphone do homework lie on floor in light room at quarantine time

Related video keywords