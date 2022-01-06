0
Stock video
Concentrated young woman and little daughter examine pictures on processed coloured film sitting with husband at home closeup slow motion
S
By ShotHappens
- Stock footage ID: 1084917022
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
4k00:08Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Family. Little girl jumps on hands to mom. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by
hd00:26White Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddling Up with Owner Girl Laying on Lawn in Park Outdoors Summer Spring Day Kissing Hugging Petting
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:10Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:20Large Caucasian family standing together outdoors, posing for camera and smiling while gathering together on summer weekend
Same model in other videos
4k00:14young daughter do homework, sits at table with book, on distance learning, dad sits next, works at computer and talks on phone, say girl not to interfere and not to distract
4k00:13CU, 4k: Young mother leads her daughter by the hand, along the business center. They enter the elevator.
4k00:18young father helps his little student kid learn, draw, smoothly circle contours, hugs her, distracts and looks pensively into distance through window, closeup
hd00:24slow motion extreme closeup child in pink rubber waterproof boots jumps into puddle after raining in sunny weather, splashing fun up and out of side of fountain in green park in summer
4k00:13upset father talks on phone trying to work while cute blonde daughter does home task at white table with laptop in room staying home during quarantine
Related video keywords
analogantiqueartattentivecaucasiancelluloidchildcloseupconcentratedaughterexaminefacefamilyfilmfilmstripgirlhistoryhomeimagekidladyleisurelittlelookmemorymotionnostalgiaoldoldfashionedparentphotophotographypictureprocessedrecallrelationshipretroreviewroomshootshotslidestriptapevintagewhitewomanyoung