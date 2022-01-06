0
Stock video
Black guy with white wife and pretty little daughter recall relatives looking at rolled negatives on couch in stylish living room slow motion
S
By ShotHappens
- Stock footage ID: 1084917019
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
hd00:10Cool young Caucasian pair having fun in their new apartment and rejoicing in slowmotion. Concpet of happines and joy
4k00:16A beautiful couple, handsome man and seductive girl in love walking holding hands and looking at something on green screen background, Rear view, Chroma key, 4k shot
4k00:08Couple of afro american two teenage lovers go to airport terminal, carry suitcases with luggage, dance with baggage, enjoy travel. Mixed race brother and sister move joyfully, celebrate homecoming
hd00:07Happy young Caucasian pair making selfie with keys from new flat in slowmotion. Concept of happiness and togetherness
4k00:11Beautiful Couple Decorate Their New Apartment and Fool Around. Husband and Wife are Painting the Wall with Rollers that are Dipped in Light Blue Paint. They are Happy and Have Fun. Renovations at Home
hd00:28Young multiracial people get acquainted with happy caucasian couple greeting introducing shaking hands in cafe, new acquaintance and making friends concept, good first impression, nice to meet you
Same model in other videos
4k00:14young daughter do homework, sits at table with book, on distance learning, dad sits next, works at computer and talks on phone, say girl not to interfere and not to distract
4k00:13CU, 4k: Young mother leads her daughter by the hand, along the business center. They enter the elevator.
4k00:18young father helps his little student kid learn, draw, smoothly circle contours, hugs her, distracts and looks pensively into distance through window, closeup
hd00:24slow motion extreme closeup child in pink rubber waterproof boots jumps into puddle after raining in sunny weather, splashing fun up and out of side of fountain in green park in summer
4k00:13upset father talks on phone trying to work while cute blonde daughter does home task at white table with laptop in room staying home during quarantine