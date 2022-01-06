0
Stock video
Surprised long haired white woman and nodding African-American man friend talk sitting on couch in living room close view slow motion
S
By ShotHappens
- Stock footage ID: 1084917013
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12The little girl has made purchases with her mother. She received the package with the purchases. She opens it and looks very surprised. Then she smiles and thumbs up
4k00:29Close-up of a pretty young girl standing on a white background. The girl is dressed in a white shirt and blue jersey. Has beautiful black long hair. Surprised, she puts his hands under the chin in
4k00:08Behind of young sexy woman wrapped in towel turning at camera with long hair toss motion and surprise isolated on solid white background.
4k00:07Young cute Caucasian girl with long black hair in yellow headband wear protective medical mask on face. Girl surprised and remain in confusion against a white brick wall background close up.
4k00:07Young cute brunette Caucasian woman in green jacket and long hair in protective turquoise medical mask on face. Girl surprised and remaine in confusion against a white brick wall background close up.
4k00:07Young cute Caucasian girl with brown eyes and long hair wear protective medical mask on her face. Woman surprised, smile and opens wide eyes against a white brick wall background close up.
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Happy blonde woman with ponytail spins on wooden chair putting hands up with joy against mirror in contemporary fitting room at home slow motion
4k00:08Amazed African-American man with beloved white pregnant wife watches ultrasound recording of unborn child via smartphone in living room slow motion
4k00:13White woman and African-American boyfriend future parents examine ultrasound pictures of human embryo in living room extreme closeup slow motion
4k00:09Black guy with white wife and pretty little daughter recall relatives looking at rolled negatives on couch in stylish living room slow motion
4k00:11Concentrated young woman and little daughter examine pictures on processed coloured film sitting with husband at home closeup slow motion
4k00:07Positive young woman and African-American guy assistant look at processed coloured filmstrip with art project in studio closeup slow motion
4k00:15Happy little daughter looks at old family shoots on processed coloured film with young mother sitting on sofa at home close view slow motion