 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Children smeared with paint and holding hands. Child development concept.

R

By Radachynskyi Serhii

  • Stock footage ID: 1084917001
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV165.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

young diverse children paint colorful space pictures together on paper using paint brushes happy kids enjoying fun creativity painting science fiction space drawing pictures top view
4k00:28young diverse children paint colorful space pictures together on paper using paint brushes happy kids enjoying fun creativity painting science fiction space drawing pictures top view
Young beautiful woman buying stationery for school, beautiful mother choose tools in a supermarket for her children, student shopping in a supermarket
hd00:15Young beautiful woman buying stationery for school, beautiful mother choose tools in a supermarket for her children, student shopping in a supermarket
Afro-American mother and little daughter doing homework writing and reading at home
4k00:20Afro-American mother and little daughter doing homework writing and reading at home
Painting of Model by Small Man. Paintbrush in Hand of Sitting School Pupil in House Room. Educational Draw for Create Environment. Future Life Concept. Homework of Artist and Star Travel of Dreamer
4k00:09Painting of Model by Small Man. Paintbrush in Hand of Sitting School Pupil in House Room. Educational Draw for Create Environment. Future Life Concept. Homework of Artist and Star Travel of Dreamer
Close up of happy little child making colorful handsprint on the white wall with mother together. Slow motion 50fps
hd00:09Close up of happy little child making colorful handsprint on the white wall with mother together. Slow motion 50fps
Authentic shot of a cute little creative happy smiling preschooler girl painter is drawing a rainbow on a glass of a window in a kitchen at home. Concept of happiness, arts, childhood, covid free
4k00:20Authentic shot of a cute little creative happy smiling preschooler girl painter is drawing a rainbow on a glass of a window in a kitchen at home. Concept of happiness, arts, childhood, covid free
Happy children having fun and painting with hands in kindergarten. Sequence
hd00:18Happy children having fun and painting with hands in kindergarten. Sequence
Cute adorable asian ethnic kid girl holding color pencil learn drawing lying on warm floor with young vietnamese mom daycare babysitter talking playing teaching helping little child daughter at home
4k00:24Cute adorable asian ethnic kid girl holding color pencil learn drawing lying on warm floor with young vietnamese mom daycare babysitter talking playing teaching helping little child daughter at home
Same model in other videos
Children of different ages showing their hands smeared with paints. Child development concept.
4k00:14Children of different ages showing their hands smeared with paints. Child development concept.
Children playing with finger paints and singing in kindergarten or home. Child development concept.
4k00:41Children playing with finger paints and singing in kindergarten or home. Child development concept.
Little girl playing with finger paints and singing in kindergarten or home. Child development concept.
4k00:05Little girl playing with finger paints and singing in kindergarten or home. Child development concept.
Children draw with finger paints in kindergarten or home, close up. Concept of child development.
4k00:18Children draw with finger paints in kindergarten or home, close up. Concept of child development.
Children draw with finger paints in kindergarten or home, close up, top view. Concept of child development.
4k00:20Children draw with finger paints in kindergarten or home, close up, top view. Concept of child development.
Children of different ages looking at the camera and waving their hands smeared with paints. Child development concept.
4k00:10Children of different ages looking at the camera and waving their hands smeared with paints. Child development concept.
Children of different ages paint with finger paints in kindergarten or home. Concept of child development.
4k00:14Children of different ages paint with finger paints in kindergarten or home. Concept of child development.

Related video keywords