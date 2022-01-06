0
Stock video
sunset timelapse from plankenstein in franconian switzerland
N
- Stock footage ID: 1084916827
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|92.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19man puts fingers down in lake kayaking against backdrop of golden sunset, unity harmony nature
4k00:16Unconventional millennial hipster extreme sports athlete with tattoos rides longboard on boardwalk next to beach during twilight sunset hour, enjoys youth and freedom
hd00:14Putting Golf Ball on green in golf course hitting the golf ball to hole for birdie score, sports relax in holidays summer vacation at sunset golden time, cinematic Slow motion footage
4k00:07Group of cyclists team ride down gravel mountain road in national park or forest. Friends on bikes ride together have fun outdoors. Aerial drone shot of cyclists ride beautiful epic setting landscape
4k00:18Drone is flying along an athletic man pedalling an MTB E-bike up a steep grassy hill. Beautiful view of the mountains at sunrise/sunset with sun flare. Alone in nature, thinking about life.
hd00:15Young caucasian woman in bodysuit relaxing by practicing yoga on the beach near calm sea, close-up of hands, gyan mudra and lotus position. Sunrise background. Slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Beautiful aerial shot of two female surfers standing at the edge of cliff / rock and watching waves at sunset. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising / commercial.
4k00:19SLOW MOTION, TIME REMAP, SUN FLARE, CLOSE UP: Cool surfer dude does 180 ollie while wakeboarding on a sunny summer evening. Cinematic shot of a cheerful man wakeboarding in the cool cable wake park
4k00:31SLOW MOTION, LENS FLARE, CLOSE UP: Unrecognizable cross country cyclist splashes the refreshing river water as he speeds through the picturesque serene nature at sunset. Sportsman riding his bike.