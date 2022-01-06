0
Stock video
Addicted young woman chatting and surfing on the internet using smart phone sleepy, bored and tired late at night. Dramatic dark light. In Internet, Mobile addiction and insomnia
G
By GRAFstock
- Stock footage ID: 1084916785
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|560.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Portrait of attractive woman texting message on smartphone at kitchen. Thoughtful lady using cellphone at home in slow motion. Smiling woman chatting online on mobile phone at domestic kitchen
4k00:24Happy young couple watching smart phone together sitting on a sofa in a living room at modern loft interior. Indoor.
4k00:24A happy young beautiful woman/ female is standing outdoors with arms crossed and looking at camera. A movement shot of an attractive confident woman standing next to an ancient building smiling
hd00:15women using smart phone while walking in the city at night. shot in slow motion. urban people lifestyle background
4k00:26Beautiful young blonde woman in glasses playing game on smart phone and winning while sitting on the sofa in the nice living room. Home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Man shaking hands with woman while buying electric car. African businessman shaking hands with muslim woman after successful deal. Red electric car charging on background. Concept selling and purchase
4k00:13Sticks Take Sushi from Sushi box. Variety of types sushi with red caviar, fish, Philadelphia cheese and chopsticks close-up. Set of delicious Japanese sushi rolls on a stone board on a black
4k00:34Three employees of alternative power plant walking and talking about scheme of solar panels. Technician and investor walking in Solar cell Farm through field of solar panels checking the Solar
4k00:38Female ecological engineer uses project documents and files and collects efficient information about solar panels. Photovoltaic solar farm. Green energy. Environment. Concept of green energy
4k00:12Healthy muslim couple in sportswear having outdoors workout during morning time. Young man and woman training muscles with dumbbells. Women in hijab and muslim man training arms with dumbbells
4k00:13Sushi rotate.Macro set of fresh Philadelphia sushi from fish, salmon, rice, cucumbers. Sushi restaurant, sushi delivery. Selective focus
4k00:14Smooth hit on a plate with Japanese food. Female hand with chopsticks takes sushi from a plate.Sushi rolls japanese food rotated over black background. California Sushi roll with tuna, vegetables
Related video keywords
adultasianbeautifulbedbedroomcaucasiancellcellphonecheerfulcomfortablecommunicationdarkdeviceeveningfemalegirlhappyhomeindoorindoorsinternetladylateleisurelifestylelyingmediamobilenightoneonlinepersonphoneportraitreadingrelaxrestrestingroomsleepsmartsmartphonesmilingtechnologyusingwirelesswomanwomenyoung