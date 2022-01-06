0
Stock video
Attractive lady enjoy food in hotel, lady in bathrobe sit on bed and have meal relax. Happy caucasian lady watching movie and eating tasty meal during evening time at hotel room
G
By GRAFstock
- Stock footage ID: 1084916782
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Portrait of a Beautiful Young Woman Eating Delicious Looking Pasta on the Plate. Profesionally Cooked Pasta Dish in the Restaurant or Romantic Dinner Meal at Home. Cozy Candle Light
4k00:09Portrait of young sexy playful blond girl dressed in blue hoodie standing and isolated over pink background blowing bubblegum candy bubbles and chewing gum. Woman looking at camera. 4k. Slow motion
4k00:09Happy young woman preparing vegetable meal searching checking online vegan recipe in smartphone, smiling vegetarian girl cooking healthy food salad using mobile cookbook menu apps in modern kitchen
4k00:32Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
4k00:11Pretty woman cooking soup on stove at kitchen. Close up of housewife preparing dinner at home. Young woman tasting soup on spoon at modern kitchen in slow motion
4k00:11Portrait of a Beautiful Young Woman Eating Delicious Looking Pasta on the Plate. Profesionally Cooked Pasta Dish in the Restaurant or Romantic Dinner Meal at Home. Cozy Candle Light
4k00:25shot of a young attractive and happy Indian husband helping wife to prepare food for dinner or chop vegetables in the kitchen, a couple having quality time together while cooking a meal on holidays
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Man shaking hands with woman while buying electric car. African businessman shaking hands with muslim woman after successful deal. Red electric car charging on background. Concept selling and purchase
4k00:13Sticks Take Sushi from Sushi box. Variety of types sushi with red caviar, fish, Philadelphia cheese and chopsticks close-up. Set of delicious Japanese sushi rolls on a stone board on a black
4k00:34Three employees of alternative power plant walking and talking about scheme of solar panels. Technician and investor walking in Solar cell Farm through field of solar panels checking the Solar
4k00:38Female ecological engineer uses project documents and files and collects efficient information about solar panels. Photovoltaic solar farm. Green energy. Environment. Concept of green energy
4k00:12Healthy muslim couple in sportswear having outdoors workout during morning time. Young man and woman training muscles with dumbbells. Women in hijab and muslim man training arms with dumbbells
4k00:13Sushi rotate.Macro set of fresh Philadelphia sushi from fish, salmon, rice, cucumbers. Sushi restaurant, sushi delivery. Selective focus
4k00:14Smooth hit on a plate with Japanese food. Female hand with chopsticks takes sushi from a plate.Sushi rolls japanese food rotated over black background. California Sushi roll with tuna, vegetables
Related video keywords
attractiveawakebeautifulbeautybedbedroombeveragebrunettecasualcaucasiancheerfulcomfortableconceptdrinkfacefashionfemalefoodfreshgirlglasshairhappinesshappyhealthyhomehotelindoorsinternetjuiceladylaptoplifestylelonglyingmodernmorningorangepersonpositiveprettyrecreationrelaxrelaxationroomsmilewake upwhitewomanyoung