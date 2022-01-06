 
Aerial view of famous Phi Phi island in southern Thailand

By piccolino96

  • Stock footage ID: 1084916752
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV310.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Timelapse. Aerial top view waves break on rocks in a blue ocean. Sea waves on beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot. Bird's eye view of ocean waves crashing against an empty stone from above.
4k00:39Timelapse. Aerial top view waves break on rocks in a blue ocean. Sea waves on beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot. Bird's eye view of ocean waves crashing against an empty stone from above.
Aerial shot of waves in the tropical ocean
4k00:32Aerial shot of waves in the tropical ocean
4K Aerial view top view drone move Beautiful topical beach with white sand. Top view empty and clean beach. Beautiful Phuket beach is famous tourist destination at Andaman sea.
4k00:324K Aerial view top view drone move Beautiful topical beach with white sand. Top view empty and clean beach. Beautiful Phuket beach is famous tourist destination at Andaman sea.
Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
4k00:22Aerial view of tropical white sand beach and turquoise clear sea water with small waves and palm trees forest. Praia do Forte, Bahia, Brazil. Travel tropical concept
Aerial View: Mangrove forest in Krabi province, Thailand, February 2014. Krabi is a town on the west coast of southern Thailand at the mouth of the Krabi River where it empties in Phangnga Bay.
hd00:13Aerial View: Mangrove forest in Krabi province, Thailand, February 2014. Krabi is a town on the west coast of southern Thailand at the mouth of the Krabi River where it empties in Phangnga Bay.
Aerial shot of a small tropical island in Maldives island, 2015. Palms and jetty on the sandbank. Camera rise up.
4k00:25Aerial shot of a small tropical island in Maldives island, 2015. Palms and jetty on the sandbank. Camera rise up.
Tropical beach in Mauritius. Sandy beach with palms and blue transparent ocean. Aerial view
4k00:20Tropical beach in Mauritius. Sandy beach with palms and blue transparent ocean. Aerial view
Aerial drone shot in sunny day time. Close up fly over palm trees mangrove forest and beautiful beach lagoon. Located in martinique.
4k00:39Aerial drone shot in sunny day time. Close up fly over palm trees mangrove forest and beautiful beach lagoon. Located in martinique.

Aerial Moving Forward: View of Lake Tahoe
4k00:31Aerial Moving Forward: View of Lake Tahoe
Aerial of charming overwater bungalows in a beautiful blue lagoon, drone flying forward then tilting down showing top view of the bungalows - Bora Bora, French Polynesia
4k00:28Aerial of charming overwater bungalows in a beautiful blue lagoon, drone flying forward then tilting down showing top view of the bungalows - Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Aerial: Young Woman Admiring the Gorgeous Views on Moorea , Moorea, French Polynesia
4k00:34Aerial: Young Woman Admiring the Gorgeous Views on Moorea , Moorea, French Polynesia

