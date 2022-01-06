0
Stock video
Marsh frog or Eurasian marsh frog (Pelophylax ridibundus) sits in the splash area, then changes position, front view, close-up.
K
- Stock footage ID: 1084916575
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|171.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Beautiful shot of Bald eagle swooping down and catching a fish in his talons from the blue water in 240 fps slow motion.
4k00:07Aerial panning view of a large herd of Cape buffalo running across the plains of the Okavango Delta, Botswana
hd00:23Elephants Marsh Migration Wildlife Marching. A spectacular look at a heard of elephants in the midst of migrating. The large number of elephants march through wet marshlands.
hd00:21Africa Savanna Giraffe. An sweeping view of the marshlands and savannas in Africa. The scene captures a majestic giraffe migrating through the marshlands.
Related video keywords
amazingamphibiananimalanimalsaquaticbackgroundbeautifulbeautyclose upcommoncommon water frogedibleedible frogenvironmenteurasian marsh frogeuropeeuropean green frogeyefaunahabitatlakelifeloudmarshnaturalnaturenoiseorganismorganismsoutdooroutdoorspelophylaxpelophylax esculentuspelophylax ridibunduspondranarana esculentarana ridibundariverscenescenessoundsummertoadwaterwaterfowlwetlandwildwildlife