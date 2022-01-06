 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pool frog (Pelophylax lessonae) on floating aquatic plants, in water with fluctuating surface, medium shot.

K

By Kurakin Alexander

  • Stock footage ID: 1084916566
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4122.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:29The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
Slow motion. Plastic pollution of the ocean bottom, Tropical fishes swims over the bottom covered with a lot of plastic garbage. Bottles, bags and other plastic debris on seabed in Mediterranean Sea
4k00:18Slow motion. Plastic pollution of the ocean bottom, Tropical fishes swims over the bottom covered with a lot of plastic garbage. Bottles, bags and other plastic debris on seabed in Mediterranean Sea
Dolphins jumping out of water slow motion New zealand Paihia bay of islands Delphine springen aus dem Wasser
hd00:10Dolphins jumping out of water slow motion New zealand Paihia bay of islands Delphine springen aus dem Wasser
Swimming cute wild sea turtle (Chelonia Mydas) in the blue ocean. Underwater scuba diving with sea turtle. Exotic island vacation with snorkeling. Wildlife on the tropical coral reef.
hd00:26Swimming cute wild sea turtle (Chelonia Mydas) in the blue ocean. Underwater scuba diving with sea turtle. Exotic island vacation with snorkeling. Wildlife on the tropical coral reef.
Swimming sea turtle and sandy seabed. Underwater video from scuba diving with the turtles. Wild sea animal in the tropical ocean. Marine life in the shallow water.
hd00:35Swimming sea turtle and sandy seabed. Underwater video from scuba diving with the turtles. Wild sea animal in the tropical ocean. Marine life in the shallow water.
Hawksbill Sea Turtle is swimming and chases the camera probably seeing it's mirror image.
hd00:25Hawksbill Sea Turtle is swimming and chases the camera probably seeing it's mirror image.
Whale shark swims in blue water with SCUBA Divers
4k00:25Whale shark swims in blue water with SCUBA Divers
Light Rays In Dark Underwater Ocean Abyss Background Darkness Dread Mystery Magical Deep Ocean Waves Stormy Water Sun Light Beams Illuminating Ocean Depths
4k00:11Light Rays In Dark Underwater Ocean Abyss Background Darkness Dread Mystery Magical Deep Ocean Waves Stormy Water Sun Light Beams Illuminating Ocean Depths

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Twenty glowing Jellyfish float through the Atlantic Ocean. These Comb Jellies (Mnemiopsis) produce a fantastic rainbow light show via diffracting light through movement of cilia (and bioluminescence).
4k00:17Twenty glowing Jellyfish float through the Atlantic Ocean. These Comb Jellies (Mnemiopsis) produce a fantastic rainbow light show via diffracting light through movement of cilia (and bioluminescence).
Many glowing Jellyfish float through the Atlantic Ocean. These Comb Jellies (Mnemiopsis) produce a fantastic rainbow light show via diffracting light through movement of cilia (and bioluminescence).
4k00:17Many glowing Jellyfish float through the Atlantic Ocean. These Comb Jellies (Mnemiopsis) produce a fantastic rainbow light show via diffracting light through movement of cilia (and bioluminescence).
Cute Seals Swimming Underwater In Kelp Forest Above Coral Reef - Monterey, California
4k00:09Cute Seals Swimming Underwater In Kelp Forest Above Coral Reef - Monterey, California
Close-Up Shot Of Seals Swimming In Sea, Wild Plants Growing Over Rocks Underwater - British Columbia, Canada
4k00:06Close-Up Shot Of Seals Swimming In Sea, Wild Plants Growing Over Rocks Underwater - British Columbia, Canada

Related video keywords