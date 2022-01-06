0
Stock video
Several young Chanterelle mushrooms (Cantharellus cibarius) against the background of the forest floor.
K
- Stock footage ID: 1084916542
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|124.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22Beautiful closeup of yellow mushroom on a green background. Mushroom macro, Mushrooms photo, forest photo, forest background. Fresh organic. Depth of field. 4K video resolution
4k00:05View from above. A wild red fox runs out of frame. A chanterelle runs on dry spring grass under dense trees.
Related video keywords
amazingautumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautyboletuscantharellus cibariuschanterellecloseupcrownedibleexcursionfoodforestfreshnessfungalfungifungusgolden chanterellehikingjourneylandscapemacromajesticmushroommyceliumnaturalnaturenutritionorganicoutdoorpicturesqueplantpromenaderecreationrideseasonspongysummerthicketstourtourismtraveltreetreesvegetarianwalkingwildwoodyellow