 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Venice, Italy - Sailing along the Grand Canal among the historic buildings of the lagoon city on a cloudy winter day

R

By Renato Murolo 68

  • Stock footage ID: 1084915345
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV294.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV58.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.5 MB

Related stock videos

Traditional Gondolas on Canal Grande with San Giorgio Maggiore church in the background at morning, San Marco, Venice, Italy, 4k
4k00:50Traditional Gondolas on Canal Grande with San Giorgio Maggiore church in the background at morning, San Marco, Venice, Italy, 4k
VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-A gondola is rowed by a gondolier in front of the setting sun in romantic Venice, Italy.
hd00:25VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-A gondola is rowed by a gondolier in front of the setting sun in romantic Venice, Italy.
VENICE, ITALY - APRIL 7: Gondolas and boats pass by on the Grand Canal near Rialto in time lapse on April 7, 2012 in Venice, Italy. Venice is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination.
hd00:29VENICE, ITALY - APRIL 7: Gondolas and boats pass by on the Grand Canal near Rialto in time lapse on April 7, 2012 in Venice, Italy. Venice is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination.
Grand Canal and Basilica Santa Maria della Salute, Venice, Italy
hd00:18Grand Canal and Basilica Santa Maria della Salute, Venice, Italy
Some attractions of Venice city in Italy, gondola and "Canal Grande"
hd00:19Some attractions of Venice city in Italy, gondola and "Canal Grande"
Boat traffic on Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. Time-lapse.
hd00:11Boat traffic on Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. Time-lapse.
Venice, Italy, Rialto Bridge on the Canale Grande, night footage, Veice at night, gondola passing by
4k00:13 Venice, Italy, Rialto Bridge on the Canale Grande, night footage, Veice at night, gondola passing by
VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-A gondola is rowed by a gondolier in front of the setting sun in romantic Venice, Italy.
hd00:23VENICE, ITALY-CIRCA 2011-A gondola is rowed by a gondolier in front of the setting sun in romantic Venice, Italy.

Related video keywords