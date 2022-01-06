0
Stock video
Venice, Italy - Sailing along the Grand Canal, the palaces light up at nightfall
R
- Stock footage ID: 1084915330
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|360.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Venice, Italy - November 2020 - The evening lights come on between the palaces and bridges of the Grand Canal
4k00:15Venice, Italy - December 2020 - The evening lights come on between the palaces and bridges of the Grand Canal
4k00:12Venice, Italy - November 2020 - The evening lights come on between the palaces and bridges of the Grand Canal