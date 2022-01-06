0
Stock video
Venice, Italy - Walking through the streets of the lagoon city on a cloudy winter day
R
- Stock footage ID: 1084915315
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|358.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Rome, Italy - February 03, 2019: Profile view of Saint' Angel bridge in a cloudy winter day with many tourists walk and look the beauty of Rome
hd00:15Turin, Italy - October 18, 2019: The Fountain of the Twelve Months in a cloudy day (Valentino public park).
4k00:14Aerial drone footage view in north of italy Milan of boulevard and homes // fno video editing